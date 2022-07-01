Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Declines By 44.3%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ESGRP opened at $23.30 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

