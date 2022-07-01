Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Expands By 239.2%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 239.2% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 246,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,521. Enertopia has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
Enertopia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enertopia (ENRT)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.