Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declines By 65.9%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RFI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,732. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.