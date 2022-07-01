Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declines By 65.9%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RFI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,732. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
