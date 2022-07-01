Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Grows By 221.5%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 221.5% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

