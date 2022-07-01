Short Interest in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Decreases By 41.9%

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of ERH opened at $12.10 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0762 per share. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
