Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 140,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,482. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

