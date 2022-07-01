Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 2,739 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 106,350 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 134,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

