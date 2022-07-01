Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

