Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 84 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $394.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.42. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $374.99 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.28.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

