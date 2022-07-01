Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

TS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.72) to €8.80 ($9.36) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

