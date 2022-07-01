Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $372,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $92,441,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $129.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.05. 3M has a 52 week low of $127.30 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

