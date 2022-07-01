Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $204,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Relx by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,650 ($32.51) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.00.

RELX opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

