Shilanski & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Southern comprises 1.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Southern by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Southern stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.