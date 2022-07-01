Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,950 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL stock opened at $229.64 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.81 and a one year high of $245.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average of $215.93.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $67,196,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

