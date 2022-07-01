Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 112,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,261. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. Shenzhou International Group has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

