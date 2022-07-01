Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 182.4% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 112,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,261. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. Shenzhou International Group has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $25.40.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
