Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $3,883,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 255.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 81,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $1,874,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

