Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Update

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SHALY remained flat at $$16.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Shangri-La Asia has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

