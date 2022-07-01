SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 4.6%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €6.16 ($6.55) and last traded at €6.20 ($6.59). Approximately 159,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.50 ($6.91).

SGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.80 ($8.30) target price on SGL Carbon in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $757.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.84 and a 200-day moving average of €6.10.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

