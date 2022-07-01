Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Service Co. International makes up approximately 2.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 1.02% of Service Co. International worth $107,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $4,504,227.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SCI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.06. 8,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,131. Service Co. International has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $72.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

