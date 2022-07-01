SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeqLL stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SeqLL at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeqLL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,748. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. SeqLL has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

SeqLL ( NASDAQ:SQL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

