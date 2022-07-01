Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $322,988.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,789,693,678 coins and its circulating supply is 9,827,427,208 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.