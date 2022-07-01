Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Down 77.3% in June

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,467 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 315,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SNRH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 1,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,479. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
