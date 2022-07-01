Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Down 77.3% in June

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,467 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 315,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 1,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,479. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.