Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) One Day Volume Tops $13.00

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $109,560.67 and $13.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.74 or 0.02155123 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00191822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081857 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

