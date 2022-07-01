SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.70–$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

SCWX stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $921.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 22,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $239,578.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,459.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 73,892 shares of company stock worth $758,385 over the last three months. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

