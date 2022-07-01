Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Update

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the May 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPS. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 438.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 91,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scopus BioPharma by 1,399.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCPS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 137,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,395. Scopus BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

