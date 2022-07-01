Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $32.84 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $907.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 50.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $720,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.