Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.6 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $115.68 and a one year high of $202.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average of $158.20.
About Schneider Electric S.E. (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.