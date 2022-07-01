Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.70) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.66) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.81) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday.

Schaeffler stock traded down €0.34 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €5.40 ($5.74). 1,120,719 shares of the company were exchanged. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($17.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.15.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

