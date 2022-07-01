Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SSL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 320,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sasol has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $28.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sasol by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sasol by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Sasol by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 74,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

