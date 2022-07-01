Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:SSL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 320,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sasol has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $28.36.
About Sasol (Get Rating)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.