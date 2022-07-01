Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Up 3.6%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.41 and last traded at $77.39. Approximately 23,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 870,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

