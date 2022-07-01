SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SAP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $89.78. 19,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,154. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

