Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.24–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $575.57 million. Samsara also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.06 EPS.

NYSE IOT opened at $11.17 on Friday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.78.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 132,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $3,109,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.