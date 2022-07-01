Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.13

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.14. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 2,890 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($21.28) to €17.00 ($18.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($15.43) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cheuvreux downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.