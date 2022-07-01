SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,586.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SALRF remained flat at $$68.46 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00.

Separately, DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SalMar ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $667.75.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

