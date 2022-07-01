Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

