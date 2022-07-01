Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

