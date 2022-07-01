SafeCoin (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $900.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $900.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,520.99 or 1.00188061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00216496 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00248956 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00116751 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00076489 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004744 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

