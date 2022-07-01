SAFE DEAL Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $36,989.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00005634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00187031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00595734 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015998 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,675,584 coins and its circulating supply is 3,648,442 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

