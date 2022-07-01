RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.2% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

