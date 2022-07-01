RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 4.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Shares of GS stock opened at $297.02 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

