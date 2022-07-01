Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Down 6%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 5,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

About Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

