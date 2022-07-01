Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of RWAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,736. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RWAY. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,847. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at $161,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

