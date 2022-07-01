RS Crum Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

RS Crum Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

