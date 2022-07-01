RS Crum Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

RS Crum Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $48.00 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

