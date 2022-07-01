RS Crum Inc. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RS Crum Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.