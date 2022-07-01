RS Crum Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $49.04 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31.

