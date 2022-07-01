Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.89

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.89 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 123.10 ($1.51). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.48), with a volume of 11,987,617 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.90. The firm has a market cap of £14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

