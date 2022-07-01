Royal Bank of Canada Trims Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price to $18.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.85. Clarivate has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $27.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $182,013,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $240,309,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $146,037,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,315 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.