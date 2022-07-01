Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Decreased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 1.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $96.82 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.