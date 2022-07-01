Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target to GBX 165

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.57 on Monday. FirstGroup has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.
FirstGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
