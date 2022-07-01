Royal Bank of Canada Boosts FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target to GBX 165

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.57 on Monday. FirstGroup has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

FirstGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail segments. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses in the United Kingdom.

